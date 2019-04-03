Play

A six-foot ten-inch robot is gearing up to give some competition to professional basketballers.

A Toyota Motor Corp robot named Cue 3 can shoot three-pointers with accuracy, by computing a three-dimensional image of the basket and the angles involved. According to the Associated Press, the robot uses sensors on its torso to determine the location of the basket, and motors in its arms and knees to propel the ball into it.

Tested in a Tokyo suburb on Monday, Cue 3 made five of eight three-point shots, a ratio the engineers said was worse than usual. But it managed to beat two professional players and even played against Yudai Baba, a basketball player who might represent Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, BBC reported.

It is yet to perfect a dunk or dribble in order to make it into an actual team, however.