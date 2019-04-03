Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Congress manifesto explained, SC strikes down RBI’s February 12 circular and more Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 36 minutes ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Election Manifesto Congress Supreme Court Reserve bank of India bad loans Recep Tayyip Erdogan Print