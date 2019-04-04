Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons pic.twitter.com/lHABg8A7La — The Tajikistahn Dahn (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 29, 2019

Recently, passengers on a plane were joined by two extra feathery guests. The travellers were in for a surprise when two men boarded the flight with falcons perched on their arms.

A fellow-passenger posted a video of the men and the majestic birds walking along the aisle, stating they were “emotional support falcons.” Several airlines permit travellers to travel with companion animals that medical professionals say provide benefits to the owners.

The video went viral and many people pointed out in the comments that flying with the birds is not very uncommon, especially in Gulf countries.

In fact, Eithad Airways and Qatar Airways have rules that specify the process to bring falcons into the cabin of a flight.