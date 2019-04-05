Play

Political satire collective Aisi Taisi Democracy has released yet another song from its ongoing Aazaadi Tour. This one is centred on growing unemployment in India.

The song, titled Naukri (jobs), takes off on the evergreen hit Jaata Kahan Hai Diwane from CID. Performed by Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean fame, the song asks questions on availability of jobs in the country.

According to a report published by the Business Standard newspaper in February 2019, quoting an unreleased government report, India’s labour force participation fallen to less than 50%. The Modi government has been accused of hiding these statistics , and the new Aisi Taisi Democracy song addresses this problem.

The song must also be credited for cleverly mentioning how matters like the advertisement for a detergent brand, and the demand for a Ram temple in Ayodhya are brought into the limelight, concealing important things like unemployment and farmer suicides.

Rahul Ram, lyricist and writer Varun Grover, and stand-up artist and actor Sanjay Rajoura together form the Aisi Taisi Democracy collective.