Your Morning Fix, Special: Do more Indians have access to electricity? #TheModiYears The Modi government made major strides in electrification, with 2.84 crore new electricity connections. But claims of 100% electrification are questionable. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Reporter: Mridula Chari | Series Editor: Supriya Sharma | Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator: Smitha Nair | Producers: Shibika Suresh, Shayonnita Mallik | Video Editors and Animators: Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu The Modi Years Electricity schemes Narendra Modi