Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases video of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s exercise regime. The CM says, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha". pic.twitter.com/C15SqZRvoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

Exercise videos of celebrities have become all the rage on social media, and it seems that politicians are not about to be left behind. After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released his own workout routine video to show voters that he is “getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha.”

In the clip released by the Biju Janata Dal, Patnaik is seen jogging and using other exercise equipment like dumbbells and an exercise cycle. An anonymous BJD leader told The Indian Express that it was necessary to release the video to combat rumours about the CM’s health “circulated by an ex-BJD leader, who has now joined BJP.”

“Some of these rumours claim that the 72-year-old CM is seriously ill and will not be able to govern effectively, as he seeks a fifth continuous term in 2019,” the leader said.