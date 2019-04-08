Banda MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra sits on a "dharna" at the @BJP4India headoffice demanding answers from the party for not giving him a ticket.#BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/cmgzHgfUSS — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 6, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party on April 6 released a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in which sitting Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda constituency, Bhairo Prasad Mishra, was dropped. He was replaced by RK Patel. Following the announcement, Mishra sat on a dharna at the party’s head office.

In a short video clip, Mishra can be seen demanding answers from the party for not giving him a ticket. “Kaaran kya hai, kaaran puchne ke liye hi toh baithe hain (What is the reason, I’m sitting here to know the reason),” Mishra can be heard saying.

Among the other BJP MPs who are not contesting are Uma Bharti, Sumitra Mahajan, and Sushma Swaraj.