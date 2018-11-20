Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported. Reports said the MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha cited health reasons for her decision.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections,” Swaraj told reporters in Indore. Swaraj said she has conveyed her decision to the party leadership.

Swaraj has been elected to Parliament seven times and has previously been a Cabinet minister in Haryana. She has also served as the Union Minister of Health and Welfare, Telecommunications and Information and Broadcasting.

It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections: External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj