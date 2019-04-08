Canadian YouTuber of Indian origin, Lilly Singh, was recently in India to attend the YouTube fanfest which was held on March 30 in Mumbai. During her visit, Lilly Singh aka Superwoman met various Indian celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and her fellow Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh. She posted a hilarious video of her meeting with Dosanjh, parodying a meeting between two Punjabis, which left her audience in splits.

In the video, Lilly Singh can be seen greeting a row of fans by walking up to everyone, shaking hands, and saying “nice to meet you”, before moving on to the next person. However, when she encounters Diljit Dosanjh, the two shake hands and let go only after inquiring about their ancestral villages in Punjab, the well-being of each other’s extended families, and offering a host of refreshments. The conversation takes place in Punjabi, indicative of Lilly’s roots.

In the description added to the post on Instagram, Lilly Singh writes, “To be honest, Diljit Dosanjh and I aren’t even acting... someone was just rolling when we met up (sic).”