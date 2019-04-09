Play

From gully raps to Bollywood tracks, songs have played a big part in the fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party this election season. Taking this to the official level, both parties have now came up with original campaign songs to flaunt their achievements and promises.

The songs revolve around their individual campaign slogans and themes. The BJP’s song was titled Chalo Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar Banate Hain, while the Congress number is called Main Hi Toh Hindustan Hoon, and and uses its campaign slogan “Ab Hoga Nyay” in the lyrics.

In its video, the BJP refers to a string of what it claims as accomplishments, ranging from the Balakot airstrike to Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity.

The lyrics for the Congress song, written by Javed Akhtar, are a play on the word “Nyay,” referring to their proposed basic income scheme, “Nyuntam Aay Yojana.” However, the party removed one stanza from the song, which was reportedly a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it, NDTV reported.