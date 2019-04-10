Play

The K-Pop phenomenon – pop music from Korea – is only growing with each passing day, with pop bands breaking streaming records with their videos and music. South Korean band Blackpink is the latest to set a new record – by becoming the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

The video for their latest single, Kill This Love, took two days and 14 hours to break the record that was previously held by Psy’s Gentleman. The video also debuted on YouTube Premiere, which lets viewers enjoy watching a new video together, much like a movie.

“We can confirm Blackpink’s music video for Kill This Love set an all time record for the biggest YouTube Premiere with over 979,000 peak concurrents,” a YouTube representative told Billboard. Concurrents refer to the number of people who logged in simultaneously to watch the release. The video features all four band members dancing in outlandish locations while singing in Korean and English.

This isn’t the girl band’s first time in the No. 1 slot. Earlier in 2019, their video for their track Ddu-du Ddu-du became the most viewed music video from a K-pop group in YouTube history.