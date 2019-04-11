“I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?” Former CII chief Shobhana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo hospitals chief Dr Pratap Reddy, lets fly at the deletion of her name—her disenfranchisement—from the voters’ list in Hyderabad. #GeneralElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yoRMmxCmzk — churumuri (@churumuri) April 11, 2019

Shobhana Kamineni is angry. The executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, and a former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is unhappy after discovering her name deleted from the voters’ list in Telangana.

In a video posted by @churumuri on twitter, the daughter of Apollo Hospital’s Founding Chairman Prathap C Reddy, was seen holding up her voter ID and saying she felt “cheated as a citizen.” Shobhana was at a polling booth in Hyderabad where she said her name was taken off the list despite voting in the Assembly polls held in the state in late 2018.

There were widespread complaints of voters’ names being missing from the list during the Telangana Assembly elections in 2018.