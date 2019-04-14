Eco India Eco India: How local artisans helped rebuild Bhuj after the 2001 earthquake that ravaged the town A Gujarat-based organisation employs age-old technologies to not only make sustainable and low-cost homes but also provide local artisans a new lease on life. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Ambar Shrivastava | Assistant Producers: Shibika Suresh, Dewang Trivedi | Script & Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India Sustainable Housing disaster management Print