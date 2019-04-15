Play

Instagram influencer Jessy Taylor filmed herself crying and posted the video on YouTube on April 4 after the image-sharing social media platform deleted her account. The video was titled Stop Reporting My Instagram Account.

“I am nothing without my following,” Taylor said in the video, wailing. “I know people like to see me be down (sic) and be like them and be like the ninety percenters, the people that work nine to five, that is not me,” she added. Throughout the video, Taylor kept reiterating how she has no skills to take up a job other than being an Instagram influencer.

According to a report in The Independent, Taylor even called the police after her account was deleted because “it felt like murder”. Taylor’s account was eventually reinstated after Instagram said there had been an “error” in deleting the account.