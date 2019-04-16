Play

For the Game of Thrones fans, winter has arrived in peak Indian summer. The first episode of the final season aired Monday, coinciding with “Poila Boisakh”, or the Bengali New Year. A fan of the show, and also a Bengali, Sawan Dutta combined the two events in a video.

Dutta, who runs a music video blog called The Metronome, posted a short video where she has combined the theme song of Game of Thrones with lyrics inspired by the Bengali New Year. It has some subtle Bengali references too – the infamous monkey cap, used to combat the cold in winter.

The original Game of Thrones theme song has been composed by Ramin Djawadi.