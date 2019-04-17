Play

Pop icon Madonna has released a teaser video of her upcoming music album titled Madame X.

The one-minute video provides an idea of what the album may be like. “Madame X is a secret agent, travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” it says.

The teaser features Madonna in various avatars that range from a dancer through a head of state to a housekeeper. No further information about the album or its possible release date has been posted yet.