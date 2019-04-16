I heard this outside of my window and found this. Notre Dame is being serenaded. Honestly, it’s more moving than I could describe. pic.twitter.com/3AZRkFh1yO — Jojo 🌯 (@imperiumsilver) April 15, 2019

Parisians and crowds looked on in horror as a massive fire broke out in the centuries old Notre Dame cathedral on Monday night.

As firefighters struggled for hours to put out the blaze, people gathered outside to mourn the damage to the beloved 850-year-old cathedral by singing hymns and prayers. In videos posted on social media, Parisians were seen singing Ave Maria and Hail Mary while some kneeled in prayer.

Dans la foule, près du pont Saint-Michel, ce jeune couple entonne un « Je vous salue Marie ». De nombreux passants reprennent le chant. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/6z5tcni5qz — Alban Barthélemy (@AlbanBty) April 15, 2019

My brother @HinmanLabUCLA sends along this super sad video of Parisians holding hands, kneeling in prayer and singing together as they watch Notre Dame burning. pic.twitter.com/qoTYLyCMaE — Katie Hinman (@khinman) April 15, 2019

Esto acaba de pasar en uno de los puentes, a metros de Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/DJ5CFgj3qG — Bernardino León R. (@berna_leon) April 15, 2019

The fire caused the collapse of the cathedral’s spire and also ravaged one of its rectangular towers. But firefighters managed to stop the blaze before it spread to the main structure. The cause of the blaze was not immediately ascertained.