Mumbai resident Modi-bhakt who targeted Raj Thackeray after Raj's Padawa rally and called Raj an anti-national on FB faces Raj Thackeray's "army" at his doorstep. pic.twitter.com/5boXWTjZLY — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) April 14, 2019

A Mumbai resident was assaulted by supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly called the leader anti-national. The identity of the man has not been established.

The incident came to light after a video began circulating on twitter, in which a group of men can be seen hitting the person and shouting threateningly at him at.

Thackeray’s supporters were apparently there to demand an apology from the Mumbai resident. Another man, probably a relative of the person, can be seen trying to pacify the harassers. Reportedly, the man referred to Thackeray as an anti-national after the leader’s Gudi Padwa rally on April 6.