Actor Will Smith realised his dream – well, maybe – of being in a Bollywood dance sequence when he came to India to record an episode of his show Bucket List.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor was seen dancing along with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, the cast of the upcoming film Student of the Year 2. Smith also posted a video of his learning the steps of the song Radha from the first instalment of the film.

In the full video of the episode posted on the show’s Facebook page, Smith is seen to have visited Haridwar and to have met actor Ranveer Singh, who taught him a few a few dance moves of his own.