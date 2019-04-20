“The incredible frivolity of the dying” RIP Indian #TikTok pic.twitter.com/VYrtu6DxWg — angad singh chowdhry (@angadc) April 19, 2019

The popular social media app TikTok is currently facing a temporary ban in India and is not available for download anymore. The ban was originally imposed by the Madras High Court over concerns of pornographic content.

Subsequently, the central government on April 15 directed Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store to comply with the order and stop further downloads of the app. However, existing users of the app can continue to use it, according to a report in The Economic Times.

A TikTok user with the handle @sannuzzzz has posted an appropriate video on the app, marking the ban imposed on its download. In the video, a couple can be seen crying and mourning the “death of TikTok”. The couple covers a mobile phone, which has TikTok running on it, in white cloth, while the Malayalam song Oduvileyathrakkayinnu, sung by Vijay Yesudas, plays in the background.

According to reports, India was the biggest market for TikTok in 2018, accounting for around 39% of 500-million user-base of the app.