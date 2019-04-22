Play

The who’s who of Hollywood and the music industry lined up to lend their voices for a music video aimed at raising awareness about climate change and environmental degradation.

Rapper and comedian Lil Dicky assembled a cast of more than 30 stars for his latest music video, Earth, an ode to the blue planet which is part of a larger music-led initiative focussing on climate-change awareness.

Singers like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry voiced animals from the animated video that accompanied the song. The effort was in collaboration with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which also picked the non-profit organisations to get a portion of proceeds from the song, video and related merchandise, so that they can find solutions to climate change.

DiCaprio, who has been an active participant in raising awareness about global warming, also appeared as an animated version of himself in the video.

In an interview with Time magazine, Lil Dicky – whose real name is David Brud – revealed that the song was originally not meant to talk about climate change but, after some research, he realised how dire the situation was.

“I’m not trying to convince climate change deniers,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is expose everyone who hasn’t even taken the time to consider what’s going on so that they actively oppose climate change. Millions of people are going to have to move. They’re going to run out of food. How is this not the only thing everyone is talking about?”