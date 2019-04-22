Play

What does it take to haul a massive truck? Just 10 robots in the shape and size of an average dog, apparently.

The US robotics company Boston Dynamics has posted a video of its SpotMini robots pulling a large truck across the company’s parking lot with a slight uphill slope.

Ten of these canine-inspired robots, weighing 30 kg each, were required to execute the task. Although the vehicle was in neutral gear, a driver was present at the wheel of the vehicle, presumably to prevent any accidents. “These Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon,” the caption under the video read, hinting at a possible commercial debut of the machine.

The SpotMini has previously been tested for multiple applications, including dancing to popular music and opening doors using its flexible, mechanical arm.