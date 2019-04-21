Watch: Meet Delhi resident Georgina Lazar, who reads her Bible in Urdu
The Christians of Turkman Gate are a perfect example of the syncretism we should be aspiring to.
In the lanes surrounding the areas of Turkman Gate in Delhi, people from all religious backgrounds live in harmony, warmly embracing each other’s cultures. This syncretism is perfectly embodied by Georgina Lazar, who spoke to Karwan e Mohabbat about her practices that combine some of the best parts of Christianity, Islam and Hinduism.
In the short film made by journalist Radhika Bordia for the initiative, Lazar showed off her Bible in Urdu and talked about the small group of people who still sing Urdu songs in the nearby Holy Trinity Church.