Meet Georgina Lazar 💚

She reads her #Bible in #Urdu "I wake up to the morning azaan, say my prayers in Church every morning and listen to the temple bells from next door..."

This #EasterWeekend, a heart-warming film from @radhikabordia and the @karwanemohabbat | @harsh_mander pic.twitter.com/1q0OCpfNhN — Karwan e Mohabbat (@karwanemohabbat) April 19, 2019

In the lanes surrounding the areas of Turkman Gate in Delhi, people from all religious backgrounds live in harmony, warmly embracing each other’s cultures. This syncretism is perfectly embodied by Georgina Lazar, who spoke to Karwan e Mohabbat about her practices that combine some of the best parts of Christianity, Islam and Hinduism.

In the short film made by journalist Radhika Bordia for the initiative, Lazar showed off her Bible in Urdu and talked about the small group of people who still sing Urdu songs in the nearby Holy Trinity Church.