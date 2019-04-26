Watch: New Zealand choreography group ‘The Royal Family’ has an unbelievable dance routine
The performance was choreographed by Parris Goebel.
Renowned New Zealand-based choreographer Parris Goebel’s dance crew The Royal Family has won the country’s hip-hop dance championship for 2019 in the mega crew division.
The Royal Family has also won the world hip-hop dance championship on three previous occasions. The performance that won them the 2019 New Zealand championship was extremely synchronised and was performed by The Royal Family alongside Bubblegum and Sorrority.