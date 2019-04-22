Puri has a sizeable Telugu Population as well. While Campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand. The frenzy in the crowd was palpable, don’t believe ? A must watch! Lots of love to my adorable Telugu friends. @BJP4Odisha #IndiaBoleModiDobara #SambitPatra4Puri pic.twitter.com/ULI8xJdnhU — Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 19, 2019

Sambit Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, is definitely going the extra mile to woo voters in his favour. While campaigning in Puri’s Penthakata area, Patra, ever the performer, sung a mash-up of the popular Hindi song Tum Mile Dil Khile, from the film Criminal, and its Telugu version Telusa Manasa.

“Puri has a sizeable Telugu population as well. While campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand,” Patra said in his tweet. His singing skills were met with whistles and cheers from the crowd.