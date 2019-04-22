Watch: When BJP's Sambit Patra sang Telugu song to woo voters from the community in Odisha’s Puri
Patra was campaigning in a Telugu-dominated locality of the constituency he is contesting the elections from.
Sambit Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, is definitely going the extra mile to woo voters in his favour. While campaigning in Puri’s Penthakata area, Patra, ever the performer, sung a mash-up of the popular Hindi song Tum Mile Dil Khile, from the film Criminal, and its Telugu version Telusa Manasa.
“Puri has a sizeable Telugu population as well. While campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand,” Patra said in his tweet. His singing skills were met with whistles and cheers from the crowd.