Rap and hip-hop are definitely turning out to be the prime choice to connect with voters in this election season. After multiple rap campaign songs were released by political parties, it’s the turn of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to rap in a bid to encourage people to vote.

Posted online by Red Chillies Entertainment, the song is titled Karo Matdaan (Hindi for “cast your vote”) and is a little over a minute in length. And there is no doubt that Khan brings to it his trademark energy and flair.

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an appeal on twitter, asked Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar, among others, to “creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.’’

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.



Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan’s video comes as a response to the prime minister’s appeal.