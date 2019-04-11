Play

In last minute efforts to woo voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a rap video with a specific voter base in mind – first time voters.

With the hook “My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done,” the video song features youngsters performing dance forms from different parts of the country, including Bharatanatyam and even yoga, until the beat transforms into hip-hop and the lyrics describe the self-proclaimed accomplishments of the NDA government.

This includes schemes that are considered to specifically appeal to the youth, like inexpensive mobile data plans and Startup India.