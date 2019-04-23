Play

Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court asked Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to take down his “diss tracks” against T-Series, he had made as a part of their YouTube subscribe count battle. The songs were deemed defamatory, racist and inflammatory in nature.

But Indian fans of the YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, were not pleased that they would not be able to listen to the songs, Bitch Lasagna and Congratulations. One fan and video blogger, “Saiman Says”, made a “pilgrimage” to the UK with a heartfelt plea to Kjellberg for a meeting.

He made a video of himself at the Southwick Beach, where Bitch Lasagna was filmed. In the video titled “PewDiePie, I’M COMING FOR YOU!!! (meet me pls)“, he said he would listen to the song “399 times a day” before it was banned and listened to it again.

He also carried snacks like bhel and soan papdi for the YouTuber. The video blogger said he had gone to the UK for a work project and decided it would be fun to ask to meet Kjellberg as a fan.

So a post about my video is trending on the subreddit. Some are thinking it's creepy. No, I din't come to the UK just to meet Pewds. I had a prior project in the UK (my @WatfordFC vlog) and I later decided that this would be a fun idea. I just hope to meet @pewdiepie as a fan. — Saiman Says (@HiSaimandar) April 21, 2019

This is not the first time Saiman Says has publicly shown love for the Swedish YouTuber. At the peak of the subscriber battle between PewDiePie and T-Series, Saiman Says also purchased billboards to promote the former’s channel and asked people to subscribe to it.