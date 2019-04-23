Tesla opened an investigation after one of its vehicles in Shanghai, China appeared to explode.

CCTV footage, posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, showed smoke coming out of a parked electric Tesla car, with the entire vehicle exploding after a few seconds. The car appeared to be a Model S sedan, but Tesla did not confirm the model, according to the BBC.

The automobile company said there were no casualties. “After learning about the incident in Shanghai, we immediately sent the team to the scene last night,” read the statement posted on Weibo and translated by the BBC. “We are actively contacting relevant departments and supporting the verification. According to current information, there are no casualties.”

There have been previous reports of incidents of Tesla vehicles malfunctioning, including a series of Model S cars bursting into fire in 2013.