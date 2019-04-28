Play

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has released a new song titled Me!, featuring features Brendon Urie, the lead vocalist of the rock band Panic! At the Disco.

Appearing on 2019 NFL Draft on ABC, Swift said, “Me! is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it and owning it. I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves.”

Swift also posted a cryptic picture of herself posing with a mural in Nashville hours before the release of the song.