Watch: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is the latest addition to twitter's ‘#PowerOf18’ campaign
In the past, the ‘#PowerOf18’ campaign has featured celebrities like actor Rajkummar Rao, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and singer and actor Jassie Gill.
Keeping in mind the youth who are exercising their right to vote for the first time during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Twitter India had launched its #PowerOf18 campaign in November 2018. The social initiative is aimed at “at encouraging the youth of India to contribute to public debate and participate in civic engagement in the elections”. The latest addition to the campaign is actor Rithvik Dhanjani.
The campaign has also included activists Mahima Kukreja, Kuldeep Dantewadia, Sushma Mahabala.
The initiative involves celebrities and activists talking about what turning eighteen meant to them and why they think voting to elect a government is important. Most of the questions in the campaign are framed around change, empowerment, and youth.