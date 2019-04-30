Tweet the change you want to see with #PowerOf18 pic.twitter.com/ADN5d95z2t — Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) April 28, 2019

Keeping in mind the youth who are exercising their right to vote for the first time during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Twitter India had launched its #PowerOf18 campaign in November 2018. The social initiative is aimed at “at encouraging the youth of India to contribute to public debate and participate in civic engagement in the elections”. The latest addition to the campaign is actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the past, the #PowerOf18 campaign has featured other personalities like actor Rajkummar Rao, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and singer and actor Jassie Gill.

This #NationalVotersDay, tweet the change you want to see with #PowerOf18 pic.twitter.com/R7lDk2CgOq — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) January 25, 2019

The campaign has also included activists Mahima Kukreja, Kuldeep Dantewadia, Sushma Mahabala.

The power to determine India's future is in your hands! Don't forget to vote tomorrow, and Tweet the change you want to see with #PowerOf18. pic.twitter.com/rynxaFN4ej — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 22, 2019

The initiative involves celebrities and activists talking about what turning eighteen meant to them and why they think voting to elect a government is important. Most of the questions in the campaign are framed around change, empowerment, and youth.