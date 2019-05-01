Play

Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road.

In an incident near the city of Porto Velho, the reptile – which was about three feet in length – was seen trying to slither to the other side of the road. A video posted online showed people stopping their vehicles to let the snake go past.

According to Global News, it was probably searching for something to eat. “These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,” biologist Flavio Terassini was quoted as saying.