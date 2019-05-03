2-foot-3 inches tall and 26-year-old Azim Mansoori from UP's Kairana town approached local police for help in finding a suitable match for life partner. Mansoori had alleged that his family is not cooperating in finding a prospective bride for him. Inspector comes to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/Kr9vVr19vm — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 1, 2019

Twenty-six-year-old Azim Mansoori from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana approached the police recently with an unusual request – to help him find a bride because his family was not helping out.

Mansoori is two feet and three inches tall.

In a video posted on Twitter, a police official can be seen telling Mansoori’s family to stop creating hurdles. “What is your problem if a woman approaches him for marriage?” the official said to the family. “It’s not like he is mentally ill. Look at his clothes, he’s probably smarter than everyone else in the city.”