Watch: This man from Uttar Pradesh asked for police help to find a bride. They obliged
Twenty-six-year-old Azim Mansoori told the police that his family was not helping him to get married.
Twenty-six-year-old Azim Mansoori from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana approached the police recently with an unusual request – to help him find a bride because his family was not helping out.
Mansoori is two feet and three inches tall.
In a video posted on Twitter, a police official can be seen telling Mansoori’s family to stop creating hurdles. “What is your problem if a woman approaches him for marriage?” the official said to the family. “It’s not like he is mentally ill. Look at his clothes, he’s probably smarter than everyone else in the city.”