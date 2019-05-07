I cant afford a gym membership so 😂 pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m — Dej301 😝 (@_dlew32) April 29, 2019

Not everyone has access to a gym or a treadmill in their homes. But several people on the internet seem to have found a solution to this by creating their own treadmills using a commonly available material – shower gel.

It all started when Deja Lewis, a 20-year-old student from the US state of Maryland, posted a video in which poured the liquid soap onto the floor of her house and trotted on it. While it wasn’t technically a lot of exercise, not to mention how hazardous it could have been, the video soon went viral and people began copying Lewis to create their own makeshift treadmills.

“I held myself up as I was running and when I wanted to stop, I just slowed down and tried to find a dry spot on the ground to put my feet,” Lewis said, according to The New York Times.