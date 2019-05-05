Play https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0muR8cbztZs

A fashion show in Morocco ended up with an unexpected showstopper in the form of a cat that wandered onto the ramp in Marrakech at a show by designer Christian Dior.

The grey feline crashed the event and strutted on the ramp with the models, albeit in the opposite direction. The audiences at the show were amused by the intrusion and a video of the incident went viral.

According to Sputnik News, the cat eventually made its way off the ramp after the models walked by, and deposited something unspeakable on the clothes of an unsuspecting woman in the crowd.

It was an encore of sorts, with a cat having joined models during a fashion show in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018.