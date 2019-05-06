Watch: Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to his base amidst celebrations
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s aircraft was shot down in a dogfight February 27, after which he was taken prisoner by Pakistan and then released.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has returned to his base in Jammu & Kashmir, according to videos being circulated on social media.
Abhinandan’s plane was shot down during an air-battle between India and Pakistan on February 27, following which he bailed out and landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Abhinandan was attacked by a mob but was rescued by Pakistan’s army. He was returned to India as a peace gesture on March 1.
In the latest videos, Abhinandan can be seen posing for pictures with his colleagues.
“All these photographs are for your family members, since I could not meet everyone personally but I know their wishes played a role in my recovery,” Abhinandan can be heard saying to his colleagues.