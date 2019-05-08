Play

Petter Wallenberg, founder of the collective Rainbow Riots, has released a new song in collaboration with Pragya Pallavi, one of India’s first openly lesbian singers.

Titled Love at First Right, the song follows Pallavi traversing through the streets of Mumbai, singing of the resilience of the LGBTQ community and of what remains to be done. The song also features the Yaariyan LGBTQ Flashmob, a “group of young Indian LGBT people doing a flash mob dance performance to the song and proclaiming everyone’s right to love”. The song was filmed shortly after the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality in the country in September 2018.

Rainbow Riots is an international artist collective working for LGBTQ rights. Wallenberg has now spent close to two years living in Mumbai.