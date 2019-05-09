Play

Giving back to those in need is considered to be an important tradition during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, which is currently being observed by Muslims across the globe.

This spirit has been incorporated by Tata Motors into its latest advertisement, titled Katra Katra Neki (collect every ounce of your goodness). The touching narrative tells the story of a group of children who collect money by doing odd jobs so they can help their school bus driver get home for Ramzan.

Although the advertisement is aimed at a West Asian market, the appeal of the idea and the message transcends geographical boundaries.