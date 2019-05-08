Play

In a new video released by UnErase Poetry, actors Kubbra Sait and Kunal Kapoor have recited a powerful poem on what growing up with thalassaemic friends feels like.

May 8 is observed as the World Thalassaemia Day to spread awareness about the disease, and to commemorate its victims.

The poem, written by Mohammed Sadriwala and Rakesh Tiwari, talks about how children with thalassaemia lead a life different from those of others. They cannot run or play like their friends, and they need blood infusions every fortnight, all their lives.

The video also aims to spread awareness about the need for getting thalassaemia tests before marriage.