Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Leh Press Club accuses BJP of bribery, a million species face extinction, and more Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Gandhi Leh Press Club BJP biodiversity climate change Print