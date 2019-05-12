Play

Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to score eight goals in an exhibition ice hockey game, but his achievement was overshadowed when he fell face-first on the ice.

The 66-year-old was taking a victory lap around the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi when he tripped and took the tumble. However, he was up on his feet immediately and did not seem to be injured.

Reuters reported that he had fired in eight goals during the match while playing alongside National Hockey League players as part of an annual tradition.

According to The Guardian, Putin was given several scoring opportunities by his teammates and was met with very little opposition from the rival team’s goalkeeper.