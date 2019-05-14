Play

A team of National Disaster Response Force and state forest department officials in Assam came to the rescue of a baby elephant after it was separated from its mother and fell into a lake on Friday.

The incident took place in Kamrup district, with the the tusker falling into the Deepor Beel lake, located to the south-west of Guwahati city.

When locals found out about the baby elephant’s plight, they alerted the forest department, who arrived at the scene and helped them guide the animal out of the water hyacinth-covered lake with boats, Euro News reported.

According to officials, the baby elephant and his mother had been crossing railway tracks, when it fell and got stuck in the lake, ANI reported.

Divisional forest officer of the Assam Zoo division, Tejas Mariswamy, said reuniting the baby with its mother was a top priority.