If you don’t enjoy getting soaked in the rain, this might be one of the several things you have in common with gorillas.

A video from the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbus, South Carolina, USA showed a group of gorillas desperately looking for shelter when caught in the rain. One of them, named Acacia showed the way by hugging the wall and racing into the indoor closure – exactly the way a human would.

The group included two mothers holding their babies, who followed suit as visitors to the zoo watched through the glass wall of the enclosure. Brooke Hunsinger, the keeper who posted the video of Facebook, wrote in the caption, “Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty...except when it rains.​”