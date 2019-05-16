DJ Snake has made his love for India known on several occasions, and even toured the country earlier in 2019. After claiming that the country has had an influence on his music, the French DJ, whose real name is William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, has now given a new twist to a classic Hindi song.

Grigahcine posted a clip of Kishore Kumar’s Babu Samjho Ishare from the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, made by a video editor who goes by the name dipraj_jadhav_edits on Instagram.

The video begins with the original version, which had Kishore and his brothers Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar singing, and then segues into Grigahcine’s latest single Enzo. The visuals, as it turns out, work well.

This is the second time in two weeks that DJ Snake has mixed a video of a Bollywood song with his own music. Last week, he posted a video of Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta from the film Hera Pheri and replaced the audio with Enzo.