Korean pop band BTS is often compared to the legendary English band The Beatles from the 1960s. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, BTS members took this comparison seriously and went back in time.

Dressed in black suits, the quintessential style of The Beatles during their first phase, BTS performed their popular song Boy with Luv. The performance was telecast in monochrome colours to enhance the feeling of the 1960s.

Host Stephen Colbert dressed up like Ed Sullivan, the renowned television host. In February 1964, The Beatles had appeared in their first televised performance in the United States on Ed Sullivan’s show. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is now filmed at the Ed Sullivan theatre in Manhattan, New York.