There are many motivational messages on how one should keep trying till one succeeds. But none of them might be as effective as this video of a young boy’s repeated attempts to karate-chop a tile.

In the video filmed at the Bobby Dixon’s American Martial Arts Academy in Florida, the boy, named Phoenix, repeatedly tried to break the tile his instructor Erik Gianni was holding up. Despite failing to do so several times and shedding a few tears in the process, Phoenix succeeded finally, with roaring support from Gianni and his friends.

The budding karateka’s persistence and dedication have awed many on social media, who showered him with praise for the video posted by Phoenix’s mother Claudia Swonger.