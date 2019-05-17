अमित जी, गोरखपुर का माहौल क्या कहता है?



Song plays in background:



🎵 बहती हवा सा था वो, उड़ती पतंग सा था वो, कहाँ गया उसे ढूँढो 🎵 pic.twitter.com/mMD3BacUKv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 17, 2019

On May 16, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur before the final phase of polling scheduled for May 19. During the procession, a television news journalist posed a question to Shah which appears to have irked him.

Shah did not look too impressed with Hindi Khabar journalist Atul Agrawal when the latter began asking him questions during a live telecast. Playing on one of BJP’s slogans, “Fir ek baar Modi sarkar” (A Modi government once again), the journalist asked Shah if the BJP will cross the 300-mark in Parliament, framing the question as a slogan.

An annoyed Shah told the journalist that these things could not be said in slogans. Further questions posed to Shah went unanswered. Before that, however, he claimed that the BJP will win the election.