In a new advertisement released by consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble, a 75-year-old man is seen attending a local village school as a student. The advertisement has struck an emotional chord with many viewers.

Badrinath, known as Bittu by his friends and teachers, had to wait for 75 years before he enrolled at a school – because his village did not have one earlier. The advertisement is meant to draw attention to P&G’s Shiksha campaign, which claims that whenever a consumer buys a P&G product, “a part of it goes towards providing holistic education to underprivileged children”.

The video is reportedly inspired by a true story.