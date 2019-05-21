Watch: This video of a differently-enabled man delivering food for Zomato is inspiring many
Some on Twitter have suggested that he should be upgraded from his hand-powered cycle to an electric scooter or three-wheeler.
It is not unusual to see food delivery executives navigating the roads on their motorcycles in cities where people can order their food online using apps like Zomato and Swiggy.
But one such delivery executive has captured the attention of people on social media and is providing everyone with some much needed motivation. In a video that has gone viral, a Zomato delivery man who is differently-enabled was seen delivering food on a hand-powered tricycle.
The man was identified as Ramu, and showered with praise for his perseverance and “positive attitude”. Honey Goyal, who posted the video on Twitter, said he was from Beawar city, Rajasthan.
Some people also suggested that a battery powered cycle be provided to him.
Zomato, which has come under criticism for poor quality food and the actions of a few delivery boys, was also lauded for its inclusive work culture. The food and restaurant service app replied to the video and said they took “immense pride” in their delivery partners.