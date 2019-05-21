#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

It is not unusual to see food delivery executives navigating the roads on their motorcycles in cities where people can order their food online using apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

But one such delivery executive has captured the attention of people on social media and is providing everyone with some much needed motivation. In a video that has gone viral, a Zomato delivery man who is differently-enabled was seen delivering food on a hand-powered tricycle.

The man was identified as Ramu, and showered with praise for his perseverance and “positive attitude”. Honey Goyal, who posted the video on Twitter, said he was from Beawar city, Rajasthan.

Spirit to live his life on his own terms Salute to this brave guy and now for a sure i will be your forever customer #Zomato — Kirti Sharma (@KirtiSharmaDel) May 18, 2019

Thank you. It is inspirational no doubt — Richa (@Richaganesh_) May 18, 2019

One from the courages lot. Made my day. Inspired me! Hope for you too Mr @anandmahindra — vinayak chavan (@vinuooh) May 19, 2019

Some people also suggested that a battery powered cycle be provided to him.

Kindly help him more by providing him with battery operated special tricycle for easy commutation .. for his positive attitude to lead the life. https://t.co/4evstaEz3d — யாரோ இவன் !!! (@yaro_evan) May 19, 2019

Zomato, which has come under criticism for poor quality food and the actions of a few delivery boys, was also lauded for its inclusive work culture. The food and restaurant service app replied to the video and said they took “immense pride” in their delivery partners.

Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :) pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019

We need more companies to step forward and empower . ♥️ good going @ZomatoIN https://t.co/URNV39AEUa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2019