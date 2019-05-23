When Arnab gets too Excited and goofs up Sunny Deol for Sunny Leone! 🤣 #ElectionResults2019 #ArnabOnMay23 pic.twitter.com/cgK49b42Cv — Rupesh Brahmecha (@RupeshBrahmecha) May 23, 2019

Charged up by the trends in election results, Republic TV news anchor and managing editor Arnab Goswami, while announcing the leads on air, mistakenly referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. A visibly animated Goswami, in his quest to be the quickest to announce updates, got the surname wrong – perhaps inadvertently giving away who the more popular Sunny is.

Goswami was quick to correct himself, but the slip did not go unnoticed. Sunny Leone even tweeted asking the margin by which she was leading.